Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

SAVA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 1,386,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,624. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

