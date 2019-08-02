CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.95

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and traded as high as $127.17. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares last traded at $127.17, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.10.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.48 million during the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

