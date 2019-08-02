Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CART stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 12,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,515. Carolina Trust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carolina Trust Bancshares had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carolina Trust Bancshares stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) by 148.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Carolina Trust Bancshares worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

