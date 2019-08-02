Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CART stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 12,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,515. Carolina Trust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.41.
Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carolina Trust Bancshares had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.
Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile
Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.
