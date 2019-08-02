Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.
Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.96. 457,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,386. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.71.
In other Carlisle Companies news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 148.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
