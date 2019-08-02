Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.96. 457,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,386. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 148.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

