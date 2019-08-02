CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 55,000 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 55,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $2,057,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $2,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 75,900 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $2,775,663.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 111,400 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $3,971,410.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $2,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 74,582 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,764,754.74.

On Friday, July 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $1,126,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $1,104,300.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,078,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 45,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,623,150.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $2,861,600.00.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $36.15. 761,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

