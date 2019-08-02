Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at AltaCorp Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective lifted by AltaCorp Capital from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJT. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cargojet from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cargojet from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$102.50.

TSE:CJT traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$92.41. 35,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.05. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$65.25 and a 1-year high of C$98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$88.76.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

