CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $48.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,795. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.91. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 51.21% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James P. Yee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,861.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $2,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,705,510.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,180 shares of company stock worth $6,373,653. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CareDx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in CareDx by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 309,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

