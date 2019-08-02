CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Raised to $63.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price target on CareDx and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. 71,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,795. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.91. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 51.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 14,702 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $570,584.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,996.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 80,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $2,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,705,510.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,180 shares of company stock worth $6,373,653. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 309,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

