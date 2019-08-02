CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of CareDx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,795. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.91.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 51.21% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $70,684.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $2,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,705,510.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,653 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CareDx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 23.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 438,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 81,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 42,944 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of CareDx by 29.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 309,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 60,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

