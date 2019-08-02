Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $30.02. Cardtronics shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 2,012,578 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CATM. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 259,064 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09.

Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

