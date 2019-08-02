Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.61-0.58) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.61). The company issued revenue guidance of $243-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.21 million.Carbon Black also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.61–0.58 EPS.

Shares of CBLK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 1,094,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,636. Carbon Black has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Carbon Black’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carbon Black will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbon Black from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbon Black from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carbon Black presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Ryan James Polk sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,648,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

