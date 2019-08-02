Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Director Sells $190,000.00 in Stock

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 10,000 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBLK stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Carbon Black Inc has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbon Black currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 1,748.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carbon Black by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

