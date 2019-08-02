Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 122,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $372.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 68.26%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $208,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $25,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 161,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 2,108.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 82,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

