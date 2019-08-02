Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.04. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 million and a PE ratio of 16.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.99 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

