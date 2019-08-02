Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Canada Rare Earth Corp (CVE:LL)’s stock price rose 18.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 139,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 149,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Canada and internationally. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

