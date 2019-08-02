Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CNNEF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 27,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,149. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.