Canacol Energy (CNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.71 million for the quarter.

Shares of CNE traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.95. 17,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,547. Canacol Energy has a one year low of C$3.54 and a one year high of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.28 million and a PE ratio of -37.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canacol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

