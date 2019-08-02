Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Sell Rating for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our SELL rating and $9 PT on VIVO. Third straight miss. FQ3/19 revs of $48.4M (-6% Y/Y) missed our/Street’s prior $49.8M (-4%), driven by broad-based weakness. Diagnostics declined 9% (vs. our -6%) driven by a ~21% decline in molecular ~15% decline in gastrointestinal revs (volume declines in 13% decline in H. Pylori revs due to price erosion). Life Science revs declined 0.3% due to softness in the 9% decline in molecular reagents. (-350bps) missed our 59%E. Meridian manufactured” an EPS beat based on lower investment and lower commissions paid to sales reps who missed their numbers. Adj. EPS of $0.16 beat our $0.07/Street’s $0.09. Third straight guide down.””

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Meridian Bioscience from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 6.01. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $509.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $366,170 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

