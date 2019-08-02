Canaccord Genuity Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $222.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $198.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.36.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $200.12. 14,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,070. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $712,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,421.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $1,981,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $13,709,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.