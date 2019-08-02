Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

CF stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.42. The company had a trading volume of 234,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.67. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$284.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

