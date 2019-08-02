Canaccord Genuity Boosts IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $39.00

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. IMPINJ presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,901. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $804.47 million, a P/E ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMPINJ news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,340,703.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,476.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,654. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 14,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 48,471.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

