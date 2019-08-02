Canaccord Genuity Boosts Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSX. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,506 ($19.68) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,569.73 ($20.51).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of HSX traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,650 ($21.56). 648,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,725.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.