California Water Service Group (CWT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $49,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,772.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

