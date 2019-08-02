California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of CRC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 200,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,383. California Resources has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $50.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 4.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,988.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $600,000 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

