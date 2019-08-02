Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.35 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.68.

Shares of TSE:CFW traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.70. The company had a trading volume of 637,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,927. The company has a market cap of $244.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.64.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$475.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$493.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

