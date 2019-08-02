CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.15. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.91 million. CalAmp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. CalAmp’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Northland Securities upgraded CalAmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

In other CalAmp news, Director Larry J. Wolfe purchased 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in CalAmp by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

