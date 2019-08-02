Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.97

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and traded as low as $12.89. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

