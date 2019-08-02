Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $6.83.
Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.
