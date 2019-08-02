CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CALB remained flat at $$19.45 during trading on Thursday. 11,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The company has a market cap of $155.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.65. CA BANCORP/SH has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. CA BANCORP/SH had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

