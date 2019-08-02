Bulleon Price Tops $0.0323 on Major Exchanges (BUL)

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Bulleon token can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Bulleon has a market capitalization of $35,416.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bulleon has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00268933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.01442741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00112345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Bulleon

Bulleon’s total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. Bulleon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulleon’s official website is bulleon.io . Bulleon’s official message board is medium.com/@Bulleon_net

Bulleon Token Trading

Bulleon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulleon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulleon using one of the exchanges listed above.

