BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $184.49

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 184.49 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 187 ($2.44), with a volume of 10175394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.92 ($2.53).

BT.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 270.50 ($3.53).

The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.21.

In other news, insider Philip Jansen acquired 1,484,413 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,998,514.26 ($3,918,089.98). Also, insider Jan du Plessis acquired 876 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £1,795.80 ($2,346.53). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,528,789 shares of company stock valued at $308,898,506.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

