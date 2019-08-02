BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,245. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 534.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 18.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.