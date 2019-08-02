Brokerages Set WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Price Target at $11.39

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Stephens started coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 115.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.39.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

