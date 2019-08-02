Brokerages Set $59.50 Target Price for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. Unitil’s rating score has declined by 40% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $59.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unitil an industry rank of 147 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, VP Todd R. Black sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $28,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 2,830.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 57,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unitil has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $886.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.13.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 66.37%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

