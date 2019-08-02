Brokerages Set $21.00 Price Target for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 205 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:USAP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 20,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $133.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $30.91.
About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.
