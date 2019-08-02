Brokerages Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to Post $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to report $2.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.37. 8,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,006. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

