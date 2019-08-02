Brokerages Expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will announce sales of $94.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.56 million. Imax posted sales of $82.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full year sales of $398.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.62 million to $400.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $413.62 million, with estimates ranging from $407.46 million to $422.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imax.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.27 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Imax to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, Director Neil S. Braun sold 8,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,846.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren D. Throop sold 3,301 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $66,713.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at $168,571.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,250 shares of company stock worth $843,872. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Imax during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imax by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the second quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Imax by 107.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imax by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,496. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35. Imax has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imax (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.