Brokerages Expect Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will announce sales of $247.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.20 million and the highest is $255.20 million. Forum Energy Technologies posted sales of $267.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $994.40 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Forum Energy Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FET shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

NYSE FET traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 1,434,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,578. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $287.96 million, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,004,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

