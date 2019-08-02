Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce sales of $59.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $730,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7,989%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $168.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.80 million to $207.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.16 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $129.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $490,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,232,000 after purchasing an additional 92,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 812.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 380,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 139,154 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 755,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.63. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $30.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

