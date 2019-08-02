Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to Post $1.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.21. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.23. 194,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $119.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $741,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,556 shares of company stock worth $7,477,635 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,993,000 after buying an additional 234,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,746,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,657,000 after buying an additional 74,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,443,000 after buying an additional 122,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $218,024,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,070,000 after buying an additional 161,731 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.