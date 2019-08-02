Brokerages Expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to report sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.36 billion. Altria Group also posted sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $19.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 25.04%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 288,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

