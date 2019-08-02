Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $105,175,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,992,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,506,000 after purchasing an additional 538,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 148,035 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

