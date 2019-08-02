Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce sales of $114.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $110.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $423.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $425.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $479.32 million, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $491.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Northland Securities restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $1,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,888. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 487,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $27,710,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,272,000 after acquiring an additional 77,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 367,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.30. Power Integrations has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $102.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

