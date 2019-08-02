Brokerages Anticipate Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Inogen posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $160.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inogen by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 9.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 605,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

INGN traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52. Inogen has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $287.79.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

