Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.80. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 5,074 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

