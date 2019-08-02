Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,417 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $31,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $128.30. 14,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 8,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.58, for a total transaction of $1,060,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,963.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $912,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,592.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,149 shares of company stock worth $23,659,712. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

