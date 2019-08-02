Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,138,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704,777 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3,600.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,026,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,190,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 236.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,350 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4,946.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

BRX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 929,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,984. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

