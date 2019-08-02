Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $921.00. Britvic shares last traded at $905.00, with a volume of 717,703 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BVIC. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut Britvic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940.58 ($12.29).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 892.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

