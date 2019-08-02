Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.75

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and traded as high as $34.55. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $324.96 million, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.73% of Bridgford Foods worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

