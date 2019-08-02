Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BWB. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $359.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 892,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 78.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 178,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 421.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

